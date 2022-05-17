New Jersey trooper who killed unarmed Black man will not face charges: report
On Tuesday, NJ.com reported that a New Jersey grand jury has declined to bring charges against a state trooper who killed Maurice Gordon on the freeway two years ago.

"A state grand jury voted not to file any charges against New Jersey State Police Sgt. Randy Wetzel who fired six shots into Gordon’s torso during a confrontation after a traffic stop on the highway on the morning of May 23, 2020," reported Joe Atmonavage. "Gordon, 28, was unarmed." He was also struggling with mental health issues.

"Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Wetzel pulled Gordon over for driving 110 miles per hour on the southbound Garden State Parkway near Exit 50 in Bass River, according to details released by the Attorney General’s office," said the report. "When Wetzel pulled Gordon over for speeding, his vehicle wouldn’t restart, so a tow truck was called to help move it from the median. After Gordon got out of his car, Wetzel invited him to sit in the police cruiser." A confrontation erupted when Gordon tried to get out of the cruiser, which led to the shooting.

As the report noted, Gordon's family is suing in federal court, arguing that the killing was racially biased and a violation of his civil rights.

Police indictments and convictions for shootings on the job are relatively rare. One landmark case occurred last year, in which Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for 9 minutes until he died, was sentenced to 22.5 years for murder.

