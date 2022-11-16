No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland has no conclusive evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday, adding that Warsaw remained calm in the face of what he described as a "one-off" incident. Two people were killed in the explosion in Przewodow, about 6 km (3.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility. "We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile ... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is...
GOP in disarray as 'infighting and instability' plague Republicans in DC: report
November 16, 2022
Fissures with the Republican Party were magnified on Tuesday as Donald Trump scheduled a major announcement in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms.
"Republicans in both chambers of Congress mounted challenges to their leaders on Tuesday as disappointment over their lackluster performance in the midterm elections manifested in infighting and instability in the Capitol," The Washington Post reported. "House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) won his party’s nomination for speaker Tuesday afternoon with 188 votes from the GOP caucus — well past the simple majority needed for victory. But 31 lawmakers voted for a challenger, presenting a steep obstacle for McCarthy come January, when he will need 218 votes to win the speakership when the 118th Congress convenes."
McCarthy is being challenged by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced McCarthy did not have the votes.
"And in the Senate, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FA) announced he would challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during an hours-long airing of grievances among party members frustrated over their failure to win back the chamber," the newspaper reported. "The discord came just hours before Donald Trump was expected to announce his presidential reelection bid from Florida, injecting another note of turmoil on the Hill between those who remain staunch allies of the former president and others who are beginning to publicly question whether Trump contributed to the party’s stunning failure to win more seats last week."
Democrats are excited to see make Trump attempt a comeback.
One centrist Republican worried about the concessions McCarthy might make to the far-right House Freedom Caucus.
“He’s going to have to make a deal with the devil, and if he does, he’s also going to have to contend with the centrists and growing number of moderates in the conference,” the GOP lawmaker said. “We’re usually the first to fold but we won’t this time. It’s too important for the future and longevity of our party.”
A ‘funeral oration’: Noted presidential historian slams Trump's ‘sad and listless’ announcement
November 16, 2022
Donald Trump announced his third bid for the Republican Party presidential election on Tuesday, but his opening message failed to resonate with a noted presidential history.
As Trump sounded "bored" during his Mar-a-Lago speech, presidential historian Michael Beschloss added his commentary on Twitter.
"Is he as bored as he sounds? Beschloss wondered, echoing a lot of analysis of Trump's announcement.
"Did I tell you they stole the election from me?" Beschloss joked. As Trump's speech turned darker, Beschloss asked, "Does he give this speech at the resort club buffet every night?"
The historian noted Trump's, "I'm a victim" claim. "So tonight he was market-testing 'I Am a Victim' as his 2024 slogan?" he wondered.
Beschloss wondered, "why does he look and sound so morose?"
He explained he had "heard funeral orations more cheerful and energetic than that speech."
"That speech was delivered in a voice as sad and listless as Frank Pentangeli’s in his most famous 'Godfather Part 2” scene,' Beschloss added.
Ivanka Trump won't be participating in father's 2024 campaign — here's why
November 15, 2022
Former Trump White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump released a public statement shortly after her dad announced he would seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024.
Ivanka began her statement by saying "I love my father very much" before she added a major caveat.
"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating," Trump's older daughter said.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she continued. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena.
Ivanka Trump said she was grateful to work in the White House.
In her father's speech, he complained about being a victim and said his third White House bid may not be an enjoyable experience.
"We will be attacked," Trump warned. "We will be slandered. We will be persecuted, just as I have been -- I mean, I have been -- but many people in this room have been."
CNN's Kate Bennett reported Ivanka Trump was not present for her dad's announcement.
