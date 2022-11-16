No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland has no conclusive evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday, adding that Warsaw remained calm in the face of what he described as a "one-off" incident. Two people were killed in the explosion in Przewodow, about 6 km (3.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility. "We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile ... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is...