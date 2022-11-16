No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

McCarthy is being challenged by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced McCarthy did not have the votes.

"And in the Senate, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FA) announced he would challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during an hours-long airing of grievances among party members frustrated over their failure to win back the chamber," the newspaper reported. "The discord came just hours before Donald Trump was expected to announce his presidential reelection bid from Florida, injecting another note of turmoil on the Hill between those who remain staunch allies of the former president and others who are beginning to publicly question whether Trump contributed to the party’s stunning failure to win more seats last week."

Democrats are excited to see make Trump attempt a comeback.

One centrist Republican worried about the concessions McCarthy might make to the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

“He’s going to have to make a deal with the devil, and if he does, he’s also going to have to contend with the centrists and growing number of moderates in the conference,” the GOP lawmaker said. “We’re usually the first to fold but we won’t this time. It’s too important for the future and longevity of our party.”

