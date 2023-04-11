No consequences for Mississippi sheriff as sexual abuse allegations piled up over the years: report

Terry Grassaree, a former Mississippi sheriff, is facing bribery charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Also charged is former deputy Vance Phillips. Both men have been charged with “using facilities in interstate commerce, namely, the internet and a cellular phone, for the purpose of committing the offense of bribery.” Grassaree has an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

If convicted, Grassaree faces up to 10 years in prison, and Phillips could face up to five years in prison. But according to a report from The New York Times, allegations of wrongdoing against Grassaree go much further and serious than the charges that were recently brought against him.

"At a minimum, the documents detail gross mismanagement at the Noxubee County jail that repeatedly put female inmates in harm’s way," The Times report stated. "At worst, they tell the story of a sheriff who operated with impunity, even as he was accused of abusing the people in his custody, turning a blind eye to women who were raped and trying to cover it up when caught."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Don't be fooled': Alvin Bragg shreds Jim Jordan over planned field hearing in Manhattan

Even though multiple lawsuits targeting Grassaree were settled, prosecutors brought no charges against him or others who were accused of committing abuses at the jail. Those incidents include one in 2006 when male inmates opened the doors to the cell of two women inmates and raped them after Grassaree and his staff left jail cell keys hanging on a wall.

One of the victims said Grassaree pressured her to sign a false statement to cover up the incident. A year later, four people who were arrested accused Grassaree of physically abusing them while in custody. One of them said Grassaree pinned her up against a wall and threatened to let a male inmate rape her.

"In 2019, a jailed woman told investigators that she had been coerced into having sex with two deputies who offered her a cellphone in exchange for her compliance," The Times reported. "Instead of punishing the deputies, she claimed in a lawsuit against the county, Mr. Grassaree demanded that she send him explicit pictures and videos of herself."

At least eight men, including Grassaree, have been accused of sexual abuse by female inmates who were being held in the jail while Grassaree was in charge. The FBI has separately investigated some of the accusations but never brought charges. Grassaree has denied all the allegations against him and has never faced any disciplinary action.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.