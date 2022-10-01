No more gas leaking from damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline, says Denmark
An aerial view of the gas leak at Nord Stream 2. Swedish Coast Guard/dpa
Gas has stopped leaking from the underwater Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to Danish officials who said they were alerted by the pipeline's operators.

According to the statement, the operators say pressure in the pipeline has stabilized, meaning no more gas is venting.