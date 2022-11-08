'No specific or credible threat' to disrupt election infrastructure during vote: US official

"The tribe’s reservation has a population of 9,561, about 40 percent of whom live below the poverty line, and is situated on a large tract of land almost twice the size of Delaware that reaches from central Arizona down to a 74-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border," wrote Martin. "Tribal law enforcement works closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies in the area, but the tribe has long opposed building a border wall on its land because its ancestral territory includes part of Mexico and many residents still have family on both sides of the international boundary."

"What if, just what if, somebody like Kari Lake wins the governorship, which she should, and she follows through on her promise like Donald Trump did, and says, 'OK, I'm calling a state of emergency across the state of Arizona. I'm militia-izing the National Guard. I am putting them on the border. And let's do this: Let's outline the Tohono O'odham Nation'," said Gosar. "We outline them, all — with all our National Guard. And we say no one passes. Well, that tells the Tohono O'odham, you're either America and Arizona first. Or you're Mexico first. And Mexico doesn't recognize you. Oh, that's a good one."

Teddy Daniels, a conspiracy theorist who founded "Bikers for Trump," previously ran for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania, but his campaign was derailed by allegations of domestic abuse, in which he was accused of "pushing, hitting, and kicking" his wife, as well as threatening to kill the family dog in front of her and her children, as well as a separate woman who accused him of being delinquent on child support. Daniels was eventually evicted from his home by an order of protection.

During her campaign, Lake has become highly controversial for campaigning alongside QAnon proponents and Nazi sympathizers. She faces current Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in this year's gubernatorial race.