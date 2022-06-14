No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge

By Oleksandr Kozhukhar KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces cut off all routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk by destroying the last bridge linking it to a Ukrainian held city on the other side of the river, a Ukrainian official said. Russian troops were "trying to gain a foothold in the central part of city", the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday in its daily roundup of the conflict in various parts of the country. "The situation in Sievierodonetsk is extremely aggravated - the Russians are destroying high-rise buildings and Azot," Serhiy Gaidai, governo...