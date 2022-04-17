No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens

(Reuters) -Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday morning to save their lives, but there were no immediate reports of activity three hours after the ultimatum took effect at 0300 GMT in the strategic southeastern port. Air raid sirens sounded across the country early in the day, a regular occurrence, and a morning report from the Ukrainian military said Russian air strikes on Mariupol continued while there were "assault operations near the seaport." Local media reported an explosion in the capital Kyiv but Mykola Povoroznyk, the city's deputy mayor, said t...