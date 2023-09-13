Lockdown after armed person reported at Uni of North Carolina weeks after fatal campus shooting
'Yellow Tape Blocks Off A Crime Scene With Broken Glass' [Shutterstock]

Students at the University of North Carolina are sheltering in place Wednesday after reports of an "armed or dangerous person" on campus.

There were no reports of shots fired, but some students and faculty fled the Student Union after the alert was issued and the university activated emergency sirens shortly before 1 p.m., reported The Daily Tar Heel.

Police had received a report about an armed and dangerous person on campus or nearby.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools were also placed under secure mode as a precaution.

A graduate assistant shot and killed his faculty adviser on Aug. 28 at the university and was later charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

SmartNews