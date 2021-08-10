North Carolina GOP mocked after it blames Biden for man 'paying $200 more a week in mayonnaise'

The price of mayonnaise is up in North Carolina -- and the state's Republican Party is pinning the blame on President Joe Biden.
The North Carolina GOP on Tuesday promoted an article about inflation by local news station WXII 12 that highlighted the increased costs a local restaurant owner is facing thanks to what many economists say is a "transitory" wave of inflation caused by demand in the economy exceeding the ability of supply chains to deliver sufficient goods.
The NC GOP called this phenomenon "Bidenflation" and pointed to the plight of one restaurant owner who complained that "I am paying $200 more a week in mayonnaise."
The party was quickly ridiculed, as it's unclear whether the average consumer can relate to spending hundreds of dollars on mayonnaise.
Check out some reactions below.
Rent 100 Food 100 Employees 100 Mayo 999999 Can someone who knows economics help me budget my business is dyeing https://t.co/Bxii8VrllA— a very sus user (@a very sus user) 1628638707.0
setting the very funny jokes to the side, a 30lb pail of mayo goes for between $50-$70, which means you're going th… https://t.co/noGpEfe13d— NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE) 1628638567.0
Is this mf seriously spending at least 10k a year on Mayo lmao https://t.co/m9rEUVPcRH— Eli (@Eli) 1628638440.0
The person who complains that his huge mayonnaise bill is Biden's fault was never going to vote for Biden anyway. https://t.co/FwHpOJ5OO5— Bryan Tucker (@Bryan Tucker) 1628638314.0
How to win back the white vote: https://t.co/ksOg4HWLp4— Matt Seymour🌙🌴 (@Matt Seymour🌙🌴) 1628638307.0
Mayo inflation is like a text book definition of white ppl problems right https://t.co/uc7C03w2fy— Scott (@Scott) 1628638036.0
I'll believe the GOP is a big tent party when they push stories about hot sauce inflation https://t.co/KRHCy7sovL— Don Moynihan (@Don Moynihan) 1628637984.0
What Biden policy would Republicans reverse to bring down the price of mayonnaise? https://t.co/tX0dLNgPLj— Matthew Yglesias (@Matthew Yglesias) 1628637905.0