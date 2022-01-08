WATCH: Skiers hospitalized after getting stuck on chairlift above ruptured hydrant

Two skiers reportedly were taken to the hospital after they were stuck in a chairlift above a ruptured hydrant spraying freezing water on them, in an incident captured on video.

According to WCCB in Charlotte, two people were taken to the hospital from Beech Mountain Resort with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday.

"Resort management say the rupture happened when a guest, who remains uninjured, skied into the water and air hydrant during snowmaking operations," WCCB reported. "After the pipe burst, management says several guests were soaked as the hydrant was directly under a loaded chair. Resort management say their operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely."

Watch below.


Beech Mountain Water Pipe Bursts www.youtube.com

