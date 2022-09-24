North Korea fires ballistic missile toward east coast: South Korea military

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang should focus on 'subverting the US' STR KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The launch came as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and days before a planned visit next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis)