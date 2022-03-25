North Korea mocked for 'low budget end of the world action flick' advertising their latest missile test
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang should focus on 'subverting the US' STR KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

On Friday, writing for The Daily Beast, Barbie Latza Nedeau broke down the absurdity of North Korea's 11-minute video showing off their test of their latest missile, which she derided as a "low budget end of the world action flick."

"The video, which is filmed in hilarious 'end of the world' style, kicks off with the despotic leader swaggering like he’s in Top Gun — complete with a tight-fitting leather jacket and shades — out of a hanger with the phallic missile tip on a massive double cab tractor trailer peeking out behind him," reported Nedeau. "As Kim randomly points to various unseen targets in front of him, two decorated military men smile and nod at his apparent leadership prowess. The scene then cuts to slo-mo drone footage over the Hwasong-17 missile still in the hanger, which was tested Thursday and which North Korea claims can 'contain the U.S.'"

"Cut to Kim looking at what appears to be a gold plated Apple Watch for the countdown. His generals look at their watches, too, and the film then quickly flips back and forth between the three men before slowing down to show Kim remove his old-man shades and look towards the hanger and give a nod. After a series of gesticulations, what appears to be Kim’s chubby hand gives the O.K. and the missile is brought out," said the report. "The video ... then cuts to a flashing red button with the background audio often associated with the countdown to a nuclear disaster, before a man counts down in Korean. The missile is predictably launched and several men in military garb celebrate voraciously in slow motion."

IN OTHER NEWS: Watchdogs say if Clarence Thomas won't resign, 'Congress must move to impeach'

The whole thing, Nedeau noted, ended with "Kim in the control room with his generals fist pumping the success, all still in slow motion to drag out the agony of it all."

Hwasong-17 is believed by experts to be the world's largest road-mobile, liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, and North Korea's largest nuclear-capable weapon. It is the latest in a decades-long effort by the isolated extremist nation to build up an advanced arsenal, which serves to both keep the Kim dynasty's grip on the country secure and force larger powers like the United States to negotiate with them.

SmartNews