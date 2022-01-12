North Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years. On Tuesday authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by authorities around the world and prompted an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary-general. The second test of a "hypersonic missile" in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow ...
The white Christian nationalism tearing America apart at the seams
January 12, 2022
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” — Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The world lost a great moral leader this Christmas when Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90. I had the honor of meeting him a few times as a child. I was raised by a family dedicated to doing the work of justice, grounded in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and also sacred texts and traditions. We hosted the archbishop on several occasions when he visited Milwaukee — both before the end of apartheid and after South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission was formed in 1996.
"To combat [White Christian Nationalism]... it’s necessary to build a multiracial moral movement that can speak directly to the needs and aspirations of poor and dispossessed Americans and fuse their many struggles into one."
In the wake of one visit, he sent a small postcard that my mom framed and placed on the bookcase near our front door. Every morning before school I would grab my glasses resting on that same bookcase and catch a glimpse of the archbishop’s handwritten note. This wasn’t inadvertent on my mom’s part. It was meant as a visual reminder that, if I was to call myself a Christian — which I did, serving as a Sunday school teacher from the age of 13 and a deacon at 16 — my responsibility was to advocate for policies that welcomed immigrants, freed those held captive by racism and injustice, and lifted the load of poverty.
Given our present context, the timing of his death is all too resonant. Just over a year ago, the world watched as a mob besieged the U.S. Capitol, urged on by still-President Donald Trump and undergirded by decades of white racism and Christian nationalism. January 6th should have reminded us all that far from being a light to all nations, American democracy remains, at best, a remarkably fragile and unfinished project. On the first anniversary of that nightmare, the world is truly in need of moral leaders and defenders of democracy like Tutu.
The archbishop spent his life pointing to what prophets have decried through the ages, warning countries, especially those with much political and economic power, to stop strangling the voices of the poor. Indeed, the counsel of such prophets has always been the same: when injustice is on the rise, there are dark forces waiting to demean, defraud, and degrade human life. Such forces hurt the poor the most but impact everyone. And they often cloak themselves in religious rhetoric, even as they pursue political and economic ends that do anything but match our deepest religious values.
Democracy At Stake
“What has happened to us? It seems as if we have perverted our freedom, our rights into license, into being irresponsible. Perhaps we did not realize just how apartheid has damaged us, so that we seem to have lost our sense of right and wrong.” — Archbishop Desmond Tutu
By now, lamenting the condition of American democracy comes almost automatically to many of us. Still, the full weight of our current crisis has yet to truly sink in. A year after the attempted insurrection of January 6, 2021, this nation has continued to experience a quieter, rolling coup, as state legislatures have passed the worst voter suppression laws in generations and redrawn political maps to allow politicians to pick whom their voters will be. The Brennan Center for Justice recently reported that more than 400 voter suppression laws were introduced in 49 states last year. Nineteen of those states passed more than 30 such laws, signaling the biggest attack on voting rights since just after the Civil War. And add to that another sobering reality — two presidential elections have now taken place without the full protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
This attack on democracy, if unmet, could alter the nature of American elections for at least a generation to come. And yet, so far, it’s been met with an anemic response from a painfully divided Congress and the Biden administration. Despite much talk about the need to reform democracy, Congress left for the holidays without restoring the Voting Rights Act or passing the For the People Act, which would protect the 55 million voters who live in states with new anti-voter laws that limit access to the ballot. If those bills don’t pass in January (or only a new proposal by Republican senators and Joe Manchin to narrowly reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is passed), it may prove to be too late to save our democracy as well as any hopes that the Democratic Party can win the 2022 midterm elections or the 2024 presidential race.
Sadly, this nation has a strikingly bipartisan consensus to thank for such a moral abdication of responsibility. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, in particular, have been vocal in refusing to overturn the filibuster to protect voting rights (though you know that, were the present Republicans in control of the Senate, they wouldn’t hesitate to do so for their own grim ends).
And of course, democracy isn’t the only thing that demands congressional action (as well as filibuster reform). Workers have not seen a raise in the minimum wage since 2009 and the majority of us have no paid sick leave in the worst public-health crisis in a century. Poor and low-income Americans, 140 million and growing, are desperately in need of the child tax credit and other anti-poverty and basic income programs at precisely the moment when they’re expiring and the pandemic is surging once again. And Manchin has already ensured weakened climate provisions in President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda that he claims he just can’t support (not yet anyway). If things proceed accordingly, in some distant future, sadly enough, geological records will be able to show the impact of our government’s unwillingness to act quickly or boldly enough to save humanity.
As Congress debates voting rights and investing in the people, it’s important to understand the dark forces that underlie the increasingly reactionary and authoritarian politics on the rise in this country. In his own time, Archbishop Tutu examined the system of white-imposed apartheid through the long lens of history to show how the Christianity of colonial empire had become a central spoke in the wheel of violence, theft, and racist domination in South Africa. He often summed up this dynamic through parables like this one: “When the missionaries came to Africa, they had the Bible and we had the land. They said, ‘Let us pray.’ We closed our eyes. When we opened them, we had the Bible and they had the land.”
In our own American context, they have the Bible and, as things are going, they may soon have the equivalent of “the land,” too. Just look carefully at our political landscape for evidence of the rising influence of white Christian nationalism. While it’s only one feature of the authoritarianism increasingly on vivid display in this country, it’s critical to understand, since it’s helped to mobilize a broad social base for Donald Trump and the Republicans. In the near future, through control over various levers of state and federal power, as well as key cultural and religious institutions, Christian nationalists could find themselves well positioned to shape the nation for a long time to come.
Confronting White Christian Nationalism
“There are very good Christians who are compassionate and caring. And there are very bad Christians. You can say that about Islam, about Hinduism, about any faith. That is why I was saying that it was not the faith per se but the adherent. People will use their religion to justify virtually anything.” — Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Christian nationalism has influenced the course of American politics and policy since the founding of this country, while, in every era, moral movements have had to fight for the Bible and the terrain that goes with it. The January 6th assault on the Capitol, while only the latest expression of such old battlelines, demonstrated the threat of a modern form of Christian nationalism that has carefully built political power in government, the media, the academy, and the military over the past half-century. Today, the social forces committed to it are growing bolder and increasingly able to win mainstream support.
When I refer to “Christian nationalism,” I mean a social force that coalesces around a matrix of interlocking and interrelated values and beliefs. These include at least six key features, though the list that follows is anything but exhaustive:
* First, a highly exclusionary and regressive form of Christianity is the only true and valid religion.
* Second, white supremacy, patriarchy, and heteronormativity are “the natural order” of the world and must be upheld by public policy (even as Latino Protestants swell the ranks of American evangelicalism and women become important gate-keepers in communities gripped by Christian nationalism).
* Third, militarism and violence, rather than diplomacy and debate, are the correct ways for this country to exert power over other countries (as it is our God-given right to do).
* Fourth, scarcity is an economic reality of life and so we (Americans vs. the world, white people vs. people of color, natural-born citizens vs. immigrants) must compete fiercely and without pity for the greater portion of the resources available.
* Fifth, people already oppressed by systemic violence are actually to blame for the deep social and economic problems of the world — the poor for their poverty, LGBTQIA people for disease and social rupture, documented and undocumented immigrants for being “rapists and murderers” stealing “American” jobs, and so on.
* Sixth, the Bible is the source of moral authority on these (and other) social issues and should be used to justify an extremist agenda, no matter what may actually be contained in the Good Book.
Such ideas, by the way, didn’t just spring up overnight. This false narrative has been playing a significant, if not dominant, role in our politics and economics for decades. Since childhood — for an example from my own life — I’ve regularly heard people use the Bible to justify poverty and inequality. They quote passages like “the poor you will always have with you” to argue that poverty is inevitable and can never be ended. Never mind the irony that the Bible has been one of the only forms of the mass media — if you don’t mind my calling it that — which has had anything good to say about the poor (something those in power have tried to cover up since the days of slavery).
In many poor communities — rural, small town, and urban — churches are among the only lasting social institutions and so one of the most significant battlegrounds for deciding which moral values will shape our society, especially the lives of the needy. Indeed, churches are the first stop for many people struggling with poverty. The vast majority of food pantries and other emergency assistance programs are run out of them and much of the civic work going on in churches is motivated by varying interpretations of the Bible when it comes to poverty. These range from outright disdain and pity to charity to more proactive advocacy and activism for the poor.
Geographically, the battle for the Bible manifests itself most intensely in the Deep South, although hardly confined to that region, perhaps as a direct inheritance of theological fights dating back to slavery. For example, although there are more churches per capita than in any other state and high rates of attendance, Mississippi also has the highest child poverty rate, the least funding for education and social services for the needy, and ranks lowest in the country when it comes to overall health and wellness. It’s noteworthy that this area is known as both the “Bible Belt” and the “Poverty Belt.”
This is possible, in part, because the Bible has long been used as a tool of domination and division, while Christian theology has generally been politicized to identify poverty as a consequence of sin and individual failure. Thanks to the highly militarized rhetoric that goes with such a version of Christianity, adherents are also called upon to defend the “homeland,” even as their religious doctrine is used to justify violence against the most marginalized in society. These are the currents of white Christian nationalism that have been swelling and spreading for years across the country.
A moral movement from below
“We live in a moral universe. You know this. All of us know this instinctively. The perpetrators of injustice know this. This is a moral universe. Right and wrong do matter. Truth will out in the end. No matter what happens. No matter how many guns you use. No matter how many people get killed. It is an inexorable truth that freedom will prevail in the end, that injustice and repression and violence will not have the last word.” — Archbishop Desmond Tutu
In the Poor People’s Campaign (which I co-chair with Reverend William Barber II), we identify Christian nationalism as a key pillar of injustice in America that provides cover for a host of other ills, including systemic racism, poverty, climate change, and militarism. To combat it, we believe it’s necessary to build a multiracial moral movement that can speak directly to the needs and aspirations of poor and dispossessed Americans and fuse their many struggles into one.
This theory of change is drawn from our study of history. The most transformative American movements have always relied on generations of poor people, deeply affected by injustice, coming together across dividing lines of all kinds to articulate a new moral vision for the nation. This has also meant waging a concerted battle for the moral values of society, whether you’re talking about the pre-Civil War abolition movement, the Populist Movement of the late nineteenth century, labor upsurges of the 1930s and 1940s, or the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Today, to grasp the particular history and reality of America means recognizing the need for a new version of just such a movement to contend directly with the ideology and theology of Christian nationalism and offer an alternative that meets the material and spiritual needs of everyday people.
Archbishop Tutu was clear that injustice and heretical Christianity should never have the last word and that the world’s religious and faith traditions still have much to offer when it comes to building a sense of unity that’s in such short supply in a country apparently coming apart at the seams. At the moment, unfortunately, too many people, including liberals and progressives, sidestep any kind of religious and theological debate, leaving that to those they consider their adversaries, and focusing instead on matters of policy. But as Archbishop Tutu’s deeds and words have shown, to change our world and bring this nation to higher ground means being brave enough to wrestle with both the politics and the soul of the nation — which, in reality, are one and the same.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a speech on Tuesday claiming vindication for how his state has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
"A national political speech," CNN's John Berman reported. "Almost. like, Ron DeSantis might have his eye on a different job. say -- the presidency. Say -- the Republican nomination for 2024. You know who noticed this? Former president of the United States Donald Trump."
Berman played a clip of Trump speaking about getting vaccinated.
"I've taken it. I've had the booster. Many politicians — I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed, and one of the questions was, did you get the booster? Because they had the vaccine and they, oh, oh, they're answering it like, in other words, the answer is yes but they don't want to say it, because they're gutless," Trump said. "You've got to say it, whether you had it or not, say it."
"Who's gutless?" Berman asked. He then played a clip of DeSantis refusing to answer a question about whether he has had his vaccination boosted.
Berman asked CNN reporter Steve Contorno for analysis about the schism between Trump and DeSantis.
"Well, governor DeSantis is one of the hottest names in Republican politics," Contorno said. "He has really made a name for himself on Fox News where, you know, the president obviously was a featured guest very often, and, you know, a lot of people have really championed governor DeSantis because of the way he has operated Florida and from, you know, past reporting we've done. the president has taken notice."
"He's also not very happy that DeSantis, unlike other Republicans, hasn't said whether or not he would run in 2024 against Trump, so that's all factoring in here," he replied.
Watch:
Trump vs DeSantis www.youtube.com
It started on the Christian fringe — now it's the GOP's winning issue
January 12, 2022
Not that long ago, the notion of "parental rights" as a conservative organizing principle was primarily associated with subcultures of the religious right. In the late 2000s, Michael Farris, founder of the advocacy group Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) as well as Patrick Henry College — the homeschool-marketed institution briefly attended by Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina — started another nonprofit, ParentalRights.org.
That group's primary purpose was to advocate for the passage of a constitutional amendment declaring, "The liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right," which no international treaty or law could supersede. Farris's HSLDA published tip-sheets advising parents what to do "when social workers come knocking" (basically, don't answer), and took frequent aim at the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which Farris claimed would prevent parents from "reasonably" spanking their children and would place decisions about making kids wash dishes or go to church under the purview of an "18-member international panel." He even wrote a novel with an anti-homeschooling villain named after Hillary Clinton, who upends society by signing the CRC.
But as the last few months — and even the last few days — have made clear, parents' rights is a fringe issue no more. This Monday, former Republican senator David Perdue, now running for governor in Georgia, unveiled a new "Parents' Bill of Rights" that would require schools to make teaching materials and other information about educators and school funding available to parents. Perdue's proposal echoed a federal bill, the Parents' Bill of Rights Act, introduced last November by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as well as numerous bills recently passed or proposed in states including Florida, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri, and, as of last week, Pennsylvania.
In a Daily Caller op-ed promoting a national Parents' Bill of Rights — maybe Hawley's, maybe his own — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called for all schools that receive federal funding to post a list of any reading materials available to students, vowing that "the Republican Party will be the Party of Parents and Education."
Besides the slew of bills-of-rights, there's the Oklahoma bill that would empower parents to force public school libraries to pull books they object to, on pain of $10,000-per-day fines (payable to the complaining parent), and would blacklist recalcitrant librarians. There's the Indiana bill banning the teaching of "divisive concepts," which also gives parents and community members more say over curriculum than educators, and requires schools to obtain parental permission before offering students mental health counseling. (This bill drew national attention for the contention, from one of its supporting legislators, that teachers should be impartial when teaching about Nazism.) And back in Florida, which helped spark the new parental rights movement by passing its own Parents' Bill of Rights last summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis is introducing "the Stop W.O.K.E. (Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees) Act," which would allow parents to sue school districts if they believe their child is being taught critical race theory or, perhaps, other inappropriate content "smuggled" into class lessons.
Much of this activity can be traced back to the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank whose senior fellow Christopher Rufo helped turn critical race theory into one of the preeminent educational debates in 2021 (and who was present onstage when DeSantis announced his "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" last month). In early January, Rufo tweeted that his "goal this year is for 10+ state legislatures to pass curriculum transparency bills, requiring public schools to make all teaching materials easily available to parents via internet. It's time to get the political predators out of the shadows — and return power to families."
To that end, Rufo's colleagues have drafted model state legislation requiring schools to make public all teaching and teacher-training materials — with optional language allowing politicians to make clear that they mostly care about materials related to "matters of nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, gender, or bias."
In terms of the larger political landscape, all of this relates back to Republicans' new driving focus on parental rights — already evident by early 2021, when Rufo's advocacy began netting a nationwide trend of vicious school board confrontations, but cemented in early November, when Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin rode a wave of fury over perceived restrictions to parental input on education to victory in a state governed by Democrats since 2009.
As education reporter Jennifer Berkshire, co-author of the 2020 book "A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School," wrote this December, "In Youngkin's upset win, the GOP saw its path to forever rule. And it was lined with angry parents." It was a recapitulation, Berkshire observed, of parents' rights campaigns past, like paleoconservative Pat Buchanan's failed 1996 presidential campaign, that were clearly rooted religious right activism.
But that history is repeating itself too. While the conservative parental rights' advocacy that's gained the most attention to date relates to teaching about U.S. racial history or pandemic public health measures, it's also animating a new set of right-wing attacks on LGBTQ issues. The author of the Oklahoma book-banning bill openly acknowledges that he has only focused on books that address sexual orientation or gender identity, comparing titles like "Trans Teen Survival Guide" to "Fifty Shades of Grey." And some Christian right groups seem to be tying their causes to the rising star of parental rights.
In November, the Christian right legal advocacy organization Alliance Defending Freedom — helmed, since 2017, by Michael Farris — helped two sets of Wisconsin parents file a lawsuit against their school district over its policy on recognizing trans students. In one case, the parents withdrew their 12-year-old child from the district after the school said it couldn't adhere to their request to refer to the child by a female name and pronouns, which ADF saw as a violation of their "foundational right" to raise their child as they see fit.
The case is one of three lawsuits ADF is highlighting as part of its recently-launched Center for Parental Rights, which its website describes as "working to achieve a Generational Win" on parental power in education and beyond. Another of the center's cases, filed in December, concerns a Virginia district's curriculum around race. The third, inexplicably, involves no parents but a Loudoun County, Virginia, gym teacher who was placed on administrative leave after publicly announcing that he wouldn't use students' preferred pronouns.
In a statement, ADF vice president of communications Mike Friel said, "Our legal advocacy in this area has increased in recent years in response to a growing number of situations like those in Wisconsin, where a school district in Madison implemented a policy that directs staff to treat students as the opposite sex at school — including using a different name and/or pronouns, allowing the student to use locker rooms and restrooms based on the child's declaration, and even allowing males to room with girls and vice versa — all without the parents' knowledge or consent. In some cases, the policy even instructs staff to mislead parents by using different names and pronouns when addressing students in the presence of their parents."
It's not just ADF. The Parental Rights Foundation — the educational arm of the Farris-founded ParentalRights.org — also recently tied anti-trans advocacy to parental rights in an August podcast featuring Emilie Kao, at the time director of the Heritage Foundation's Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society. On the show, Kao, who has since joined ADF to focus on critical race theory and "gender ideology," said that both of those issues — "think of them as two branches of the same tree," with "roots in Cultural Marxism" — posed dangerous threats to parental rights.
Kao claimed that schools "socially transition a child" against their parents' wishes, "giving them a different name, different pronouns, dressing them in different [clothes]. ... There's a lot of friction between parents and kids in a family dynamic when transgender ideology seduces children. But then when it gets to the school context, or the medical context, we really see that teachers, administrators and medical professionals are treating parents as the enemy if they won't affirm the idea that a child can change sex."
But the recent wave of conservative school board protests, Kao said, had brought unprecedented attention to the threat schools pose to parental rights. "I think it is a real moment in history. …Parents are having their eyes opened across the country and we're just seeing tremendous activism from parents that they can't allow their children to be indoctrinated into these ideas."
There's considerable cherry-picking on these issues among right-wing activists, observes Gabriel Arkles, senior counsel at the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund. "They are super-selective when they want to support parental rights," he said. "They certainly do not want to support the rights of parents that support trans kids, only the rights of parents that don't want their trans kids to exist."
"Parents don't have the right to control the policies of public schools, and if they did it would be chaos," Arkles continued. "On any number of topics, from what to teach to disciplinary rules, in a whole bunch of different areas, what one set of parents thinks is best for their kids is different than what other parents would see the school do."
That, said Diane Redleaf, founder of the Family Defense Center, is an indication of how elastic the rhetoric of parental rights can be. "'Parents' rights' as a political slogan is very different than the question of parents' legal rights," said Redleaf, who's spent most of her career working with families who have become entangled in an often overzealous child welfare system.
"As a political slogan, I think it's being used like a community claim," she said, "not an individualized claim about my specific rights to my child." Redleaf is actually the founder of a left-right child welfare reform coalition that has partnered with conservative groups like the Parental Rights Foundation. "What seems to be going on now," she said, "fits more with this Republican agenda of tearing down government institutions as a political matter, in the name of parental rights."
But "parental rights" must be understood as part of a political agenda, said Jeremy Young, the interim executive director of the Coalition for Responsible Home Education, a reform advocacy group founded by formerly-homeschooled children, which is to say one of the populations most intimately familiar with the results of Michael Farris' advocacy. This new focus on parents' rights, Young suggested, represents the mainstreaming of positions that until recently were considered extreme: wrapping "these grab bags of everything conservatives are afraid of happening in the public schools" in demands for near-total parental authority.
"The amazing thing is, this is still being driven by the Farris network," Young said, noting that ParentalRights.org's state chapter in Florida was instrumental in getting that state's Parental Bill of Rights passed — which, in assuring the "fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of a minor child," was a near copy of Farris's original proposed amendment language. "Then, because of DeSantis and his star power, all of a sudden it's a national, popular issue for congressional leaders. … Basically, it's left the space of HSLDA and ADF, and moved into mainstream conservatism, because it's suddenly become electorally successful."
"There's this fundamental assertion from homeschooling parents that no one is better equipped to shape their child's education. No one knows them better. No one knows their needs better," said Robert Kunzman, an education professor at Indiana University and author of the 2009 book "Write These Laws on Your Children: Inside the World of Conservative Christian Homeschooling." "And if there's one thing that homeschoolers will go to the mat on, almost in unison, it's that stance. So it doesn't surprise me that Republicans have found this to be a potent anti-institutional, anti-expertise angle to take, particularly given the sense of aggrieved minority status that some are trying to inculcate."
But if today's Republican Party is banking on the power of a new parents' rights coalition that draws together those variously aggrieved about teaching on race, accommodation of LGBTQ students, public health mandates and more, Kunzman warned that such coalitions were also prone to fracturing. In Virginia, the local chapter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccination group, Children's Health Defense, has already begun petitioning the newly-inaugurated Gov. Youngkin to not just ban vaccine mandates for children, but to forbid any state health officials from describing COVID-19 vaccines as "safe."
"The one thing that strikes me about parental rights is that when they're fighting against some amorphous, evil group on the left, it's one thing. But all the parents who want 'parental rights' don't agree either," said Kunzman. "It's almost inevitable that the splintering will happen when you get down to brass tacks about what good parenting really looks like." Or which teachers' freedom of conscience matters. Or which books to ban.
