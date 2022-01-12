North Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years. On Tuesday authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by authorities around the world and prompted an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary-general. The second test of a "hypersonic missile" in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow ...