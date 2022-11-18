North Korea's Kim says launch of new ICBM, calls for more strategic weapons

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday during which he called for the development of more strategic weapons and training of tactical nuclear units, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

