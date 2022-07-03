North Korea says U.S.-South Korea-Japan agreement materializes U.S. plan for 'Asian NATO'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea criticised the United States, South Korea and Japan's recent agreement on strengthening military cooperation to be a means to materialise a U.S. plan for a military alliance like NATO in the region. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said as much to a question put by KCNA, the state news agency reported on Sunday. "The reality clearly shows that the real purpose of the U.S. spreading the rumour about 'threat from North Korea' is to provide an excuse for attaining military supremacy over the Asia-Pacific region," said the spokesperson. "The prevailing situ...