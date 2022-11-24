North Korea slams South Korea's Yoon, warns sanctions will fuel more hostility

By Soo-hyang Choi SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul's push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang after its missile launches, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration "idiots" parroting the United States, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, warning sanctions and pressure would add to the North's "hostility and anger." South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was reviewing independent sanctions on Pyongyang. It said sanctions on...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Carpetbagger' charges fly as Georgia GOP senate candidate Walker's Texas tax break exposed
November 24, 2022
Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is the beneficiary of a tax break meant for permanent Texas residents—a possible violation of both Texas law and residency rules for voting and political candidacy in Georgia, CNN reported Wednesday.
Records reviewed by the network show Walker benefited from Texas' homestead tax exemption, shaving approximately $1,200 off his 2021 tax bill on his $3 million home in the Dallas-Ft. Worth suburb of Westlake. The Texas Tribune reports the former NFL star is expected to apply for the discount again this year, and would likely save about $1,500.
Reacting to the report, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock—who will face Walker in a December 6 runoff after neither candidate received 50% of the vote in this month's midterm election—asked on Twitter, "How can Herschel Walker represent Georgians when he doesn't even claim our great state as his primary residence?"
According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, "only a homeowner's principal residence qualifies" for the break.
As CNN detailed:
Questions have swirled around Walker's residency since he actively began exploring the possibility of a Senate run in Georgia last year, and Democrats and Republicans alike hit Walker over the issue.
To run for office and vote in Georgia, 15 rules, not all of which need to be met, are considered for establishing residency, which include where the resident takes their homestead tax exemption and where they intend to live permanently. The U.S. Constitution only requires a potential senator to be an inhabitant of their state when elected.
"The state Supreme Court said that a homestead exemption alone was not dispositive evidence that could disqualify a candidate," Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, told CNN.
"At the end of the day, this is more of a political problem than a legal one in all likelihood... where Walker can be painted as a carpetbagger," Kreis added. "It does call into question whether Walker's change of residency was made in good faith."
Indeed, comparisons with failed Republican Senate aspirant Dr. Mehmet Oz—who Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman's campaign successfully framed as a New Jersey opportunist out of touch with the Pennsylvanians he sought to represent—were filling Twitter feeds following publication of the story.
Charles Kuck, a professor at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, tweeted: "Herschel Walker is a liar, a carpetbagger, and a moron. Please vote responsibly. #VoteWarnock."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials
November 23, 2022
Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor.
In a video interview with former Trump administration official Steve Bannon, Lake slammed the county’s handling of the election and said the information her campaign is seeking will be used to bolster a follow-up lawsuit.
“We need information from Maricopa County. They ran the shoddiest election ever in history and we want some information,” Lake said in the video. “We’re on a timeline, a very strict timeline when it comes to fighting this botched election.”
Lake, who has built her brand on the inaccurate claim that the 2020 election was marred by fraud, has previously indicated that she would refuse to accept the outcome of a midterm election in which she was not the winner. Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs won the gubernatorial race by around 17,000 votes, a margin by which a recount is not warranted under current state law.
Problems with on-demand printers on Election Day affected around 70 polling places in Maricopa County and resulted in some confusion as voters were directed to either place their ballot in a special drawer, nicknamed Door #3, for later tabulation at Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center or check-out of vote centers experiencing issues to vote at a second site. Some 146 people left voting centers experiencing issues without checking out and traveled to a second site, where they were issued provisional ballots. The county promised to review and count those provisional ballots.
In the brief, Lake’s attorney alleges that as many as 118 polling centers in the county dealt with issues because of tabulators which wouldn’t read ballots, leading to frustrated voters who were forced to wait in long lines or left without voting. The lawsuit requests that the court require the county’s election officials to provide public records before the canvassing deadline of Nov. 28, to give Lake’s campaign time to seek redress.
“In the absence of an immediate and comprehensive production of the requested public records, (Kari Lake) cannot ascertain the full extent of the problems identified and their impacts on electors,” wrote Timothy La Sota, Lake’s attorney.
The lawsuit relies on declarations from voters, some of whom shared that they ended up leaving due to long wait times, said they were afraid their votes weren’t properly counted or personally witnessed chaotic conditions at poll sites.
The information being requested is extensive and wide-ranging, including the names and contact information of voters who were present at polling sites that experienced printer malfunctions, the number of ballots that were spoiled or canceled for any reason, and the number of UOCAVA ballots, cast by overseas military members, and their verification processes.
Also requested are the names and contact information of voters who dropped off a mail-in ballot on Election Day and also submitted an in-person ballot, resulting in the rejection of the former. The information of voters who filled in provisional ballots after checking in at a second site, as well as data on polling sites and the wait times that were reported online were also requested.
Adjudication, the process by which election officials determine the intent of a voter when dealing with uncertainty about the voter’s eligibility or choice, also came under fire in the lawsuit, which requested that adjudication rates by legislative district be provided.
Lake’s lawsuit comes as election officials in the state are grappling with several challenges from Republican politicians. On Tuesday, Republican nominee for Attorney General Abe Hamadeh filed against Maricopa County, claiming that issues on Election Day cost him the race. The Republican National Committee joined Hamadeh in his suit, but did not bolster Lake’s.
Also on Tuesday, outgoing Republican state Sen. Kelly Towsend, who currently chairs the Senate Government Committee, subpoenaed the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, which oversees Election Day voting. Townsend, a frequent proponent of the Big Lie, demanded that the board provide more information on the tabulation and printer malfunctions that occurred during the midterm election and gave them until Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m. to answer.
Maricopa County Offices are closed Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter on Saturday asking Maricopa County for an explanation of how the problems with on-demand printers at polling sites occurred and were fixed. The county replied it would answer after the official canvass on Nov. 28, which is statutorily mandated, was completed.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Pence’s J6 testimony could make things worse for Trump: Mick Mulvaney says it is a ’big deal'
November 23, 2022
Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney offered his analysis after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice is seeking testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence.
"Mr. Pence, according to people familiar with his thinking, is open to considering the request, recognizing that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation is different from the inquiry by the House Jan. 6 committee, whose overtures he has flatly rejected," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Pence was present for some of the critical moments in which Mr. Trump and his allies schemed to keep him in office and block the congressional certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory. An agreement for him to cooperate would be the latest remarkable twist in an investigation that is already fraught with legal and political consequences, involving a former president who is now a declared candidate to return to the White House — and whose potential rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination include Mr. Pence."
On Wednesday evening, CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed Pence.
"So, how do you think the former vice president cooperating with a special counsel -- I mean, how does that change the potential 2024 landscape from a political perspective?" Burnett asked. "And does it change the criminal landscape for the former president?"
"Two different questions," Mulvaney replied.
"I think it does change the criminal landscape a little bit," he explained. "Mike Pence is a very credible guy, there's no question about it."
"That would change things, I think, for Donald Trump criminally just because Mike Pence, again, on the very, very inside talking to the president on the day of the riots," he said. "Again, I don't know if there's any evidence yet the president did anything criminal on that particular day, but if there is, Mike Pence might be the source of some of that evidence."
"So, it's a big deal, I think, for the former vice president of the United States to talk to the Department of Justice about the former president of the United States," Mulvaney said. "And does it change the political landscape? Probably not."
Watch below or at this link:
Mick Mulvaney www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}