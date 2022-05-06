Northern Ireland poised for watershed election result as counting begins

By Amanda Ferguson BELFAST (Reuters) - Sinn Fein sought to become the first Irish nationalist party to win the most seats in British-ruled Northern Ireland on Friday as counting began in an election that could mark an historic political shift. A Sinn Fein triumph would be a victory for a party wanting Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom 24 years after the Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed between those seeking unity with Ireland and those wanting to remain part of the UK. Though a poll that could lead to unity with the neighbouring Republic of Ir...