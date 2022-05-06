Northern Ireland poised for watershed election result as counting begins

By Amanda Ferguson BELFAST (Reuters) - Sinn Fein sought to become the first Irish nationalist party to win the most seats in British-ruled Northern Ireland on Friday as counting began in an election that could mark an historic political shift. A Sinn Fein triumph would be a victory for a party wanting Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom 24 years after the Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed between those seeking unity with Ireland and those wanting to remain part of the UK. Though a poll that could lead to unity with the neighbouring Republic of Ir...
Dirty tricks allegations mar last days of Philippine election campaign
May 06, 2022
Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging Friday, in the final stretch of an acerbic campaign that is tipped to bring the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos to power.
After months of fierce campaigning marked by relentless misinformation and an online whitewashing of the country's violent history, rivals Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Leni Robredo implicated each other in underhand tactics.
Marcos Jr -- the son the late dictator and notoriously kleptocratic first lady Imelda Marcos -- is predicted to win Monday's poll by a landslide.
The Marcos campaign on Friday urged supporters to "protect their votes" against unspecified attempts at vote-rigging.
"We've already won!" Marcos Jr said. "Just make sure you guard the votes on Monday -- don't sleep... we know that when we sleep, a lot of undesirable things happen."
The Marcos campaign also accused Robredo of being "toxic, divisive and acrimonious" and having "associated themselves" with shadowy political groups.
Robredo has campaigned on a promise to clean up the Philippines' chronically corrupt politics.
The 57-year-old lawyer, and current vice president, has attracted fevered support from progressive young Filipinos.
Despite her deficit in opinion polls, few are ready to completely rule her out, as febrile rumours swirl about the accuracy of polls that currently put her on 23 percent of the vote versus Marcos' 56 percent.
With all still to play for, her campaign took legal action on Friday to bat back potentially damaging rumours that she is in league with the Communist Party.
Unproven allegations that party founder Jose Maria Sison, who lives in exile in the Netherlands, was advising her campaign resurfaced this week in Marcos-allied media.
In a complaint affidavit filed with the prosecutor's office Robredo's spokesman called the allegations "fabricated" and "fictitious".
Echoes of the dictator
Despite a lack of evidence, the allegations have circulated widely on Facebook, which is extremely popular in the Philippines, gaining hundreds of thousands of interactions.
Communist rebels have waged a decades-long insurgency in the country.
Red-tagging -- accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer -- has intensified under President Rodrigo Duterte and has resulted in the deaths of many activists, journalists and lawyers.
The allegations against Robredo carry echoes of the elder Ferdinand Marcos's tactics of discrediting enemies, justifying his dictatorial rule and retaining US Cold War support by playing up the specter of a looming Red Peril that was hell-bent on taking over the country.
For much of the campaign, Marcos Jr has eschewed detailed policy pronouncements, instead framing himself as uniquely qualified to "unify" the nation.
He also portrayed his father's rule -- which saw widespread human rights abuses, rampant corruption, international opprobrium and the cratering of the Philippine economy -- as a gilded age.
Behind the scenes, he has built a potent coalition of the country's ruling families who can deliver blocks of votes on mass.
Marcos' running mate is Sarah Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, who has strong domestic support for his unvarnished political style and a bloody drug war that rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands in extrajudicial executions.
The duo's campaign on Friday promised to reopen the economy after Covid-19 lockdowns, invest in infrastructure and continue Rodrigo Duterte's "campaign against illegal drugs and criminality" which is subject to an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Saturday will see both sides hold enormous rallies in Manila -- with hundreds of thousands projected to gather just a few kilometers (miles) apart to cheer their political idols and enjoy a barrage of Pinoy pop.
© 2022 AFP
The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them.
Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the United States supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."
"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," Kirby said.
In a separate revelation, US media reported later Thursday that the United States had shared intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva last month, in a huge blow to President Vladimir Putin.
However a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the United States does not "provide specific targeting information on ships."
"We do provide a range of intelligence to help the Ukrainians understand the threat posed by Russian ships in the Black Sea and to help them prepare to defend against potential sea-based assaults," the official said.
In a story first published by NBC, anonymous officials said Ukraine asked Washington about a ship sailing in the Black Sea, whose location the United States helped confirm, in addition to identifying it as the Moskva.
However, the United States did not know that Ukraine would target the flagship vessel, the officials cited by NBC said.
Ukraine has been particularly successful in attacking Russian command positions, and, according to reports, came close last week to striking a location near the front lines in the Donbas region where Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, was believed to be visiting troops.
Ukraine forces may have shelled the location just a few hours after Gerasimov had left, the unconfirmed reports said.
'They make their own decisions'
The New York Times article that Kirby refuted said that of the approximately dozen Russian generals killed by Ukrainian forces, "many" had been targeted with the help of US intelligence.
The newspaper said the United States had provided details on the Russian military's mobile headquarters, which frequently change location.
It also reported that Ukrainian forces used that information in tandem with their own to conduct attacks on senior Russian officers.
Kirby said Ukraine makes its own decisions on whether to target a Russian leader or not.
"Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves are gathering on the battlefield," he said.
"Then they make their own decisions, and they take their own actions."
The White House National Security Council slammed the New York Times report as "irresponsible."
"The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
"We do not provide intelligence with the intent to kill Russian generals."
Washington is supplying billions of dollars' worth of military equipment and munitions to Ukraine and is training their forces on how to operate them.
It is also providing Kyiv with information garnered from satellites, electronic surveillance operations and other sources of intelligence.
But the White House and Pentagon have sought to limit knowledge of the full extent of the US assistance, hoping to avoid provoking Russia into a broader conflict beyond Ukraine's borders.
Even so, Washington's support for Ukraine has only grown, and become more forthright, since the Russians invaded on February 24.
At the beginning of the conflict the United States said it wanted only to help Ukraine survive.
But now Washington says its goal in the war is to debilitate Russia for the long term.
"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said after a visit to Kyiv in late April.
© 2022 AFP
College and high school students from coast to coast walked out of classrooms and off campuses on Thursday to defend reproductive freedom in the wake of this week's revelation that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade in what would arguably be the biggest rights rollback in American history.
"We call on all working-class, oppressed, and progressive people to take to the streets and fight for our lives."
"I'm very terrified," said Josie Whitmore, a freshman at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "It starts with one thing being overturned and we're going to keep being oppressed. The laws are not working in our favor. They're working against us at this point."
Nicolas Cardona, another Amherst student, said, "The right of abortion is a fundamental human right and it has historically been won by a very militant struggle."
"This is affecting the world," Cardona added. "Working-class women are organizing themselves and fighting in the streets for this right, and the working-class women in this country want to do the same."
Students at Stony Brook University on Long Island said they organized a demonstration to mobilize outrage "into productive action to draw greater attention to the perilous position that our reproductive rights are in" and to urge the school to "improve the accessibility and availability of contraceptives on campus."
In New York City, 15-year-old protester Anna Hunt told Reuters that "my rights are being threatened, and I came here because I'm hoping to not allow these government officials, who think they have control over my body, to do what they're doing and take us back 50 years."
Jean Remarque, a young LGBTQ+ Black man protesting in New York, told Reuters that "the woman has the right to make choices and decisions for her body. No one should... tell a woman what they can and cannot do."
Protesters at Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, said the opinions of young people should be taken seriously.
"People might look at us like we're young, but I genuinely feel like we can make the most change," student Cassie Gamache told WGME. "Most of us are voting next year or this year."
Addressing a crowd of 150 students and staff attending a protest at the College of Wooster in Ohio, transgender student Cody Clark told anti-choice forces to "keep your policies off of women's bodies."
"I have a friend who would have died without an abortion," Clark added. "I'm here out of righteous anger, but am I also here out of love for everyone here and for myself."
Hundreds of students at three Louisville, Kentucky high schools—including the alma mater of staunchly anti-choice Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)—walked out of their classrooms at noon.
Thursday's student walkouts follow nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday evening involving thousands of reproductive rights defenders angry over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four of the court's right-wing justices that declares Roe v. Wade "egregiously wrong from the start."
"We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," wrote Alito for the majority, "...and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives."
Speaking at Kent State University in northeastern Ohio, Fiona Fisher, an organizer with Students for a Democratic Society, noted that "if Roe is overturned, 26 U.S. states will likely enact bans on abortion."
"We call on all working-class, oppressed, and progressive people to take to the streets and fight for our lives," she added, "in some cases literally."
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
