Norway holds memorial service after fatal gay bar shooting

Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway (C), Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store (R) visit the site of a shooting in Oslo that targeted a gay bar, leaving two people dead and 21 others injured. Javad Parsa//dpa

A memorial service was held at Oslo Cathedral on Sunday for the victims of this weekend's deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub and bar.

"We are gathered here in grief, desperation and helplessness," said deacon Anne-May Grasass during the Mass, the Verdens Gang newspaper reported.

The attack, in which an assailant fired a weapon at multiple locations including a popular gay bar on Saturday morning, left two people dead and over 20 others injured. Norway's PST intelligence service has deemed the shooting an Islamist terrorist attack.

Grasnass said the attack had also been an assault on the diversity the country had fought for for so long.

Norway's Crown Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre were among those attending the memorial service on Sunday morning, while Crown Prince Haakon reportedly had to cancel due to a coronavirus infection.

Støre called on the population to speak out against hate and to continue to stand up for a diverse society. He also addressed the Muslim population directly, emphasizing that they were part of Norwegian society and that he knew that many were shocked to hear about the perpetrator's suspected motive.

"This shakes up our whole society," church representative Kristin Gunleiksrud Raaum had said earlier, according to broadcaster NRK. "Those of us who are queer must now be given solidarity and support from everyone else."

The London Pub nightclub - the main target of the attacks - has been a popular hangout for queer people in Oslo since 1979. On its website the club describes itself as a place with a "completely unique atmosphere. Here everyone can be themselves, and be accepted for it."

Many were there on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday, ahead of a huge Pride parade planned for Saturday after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Oslo's Pride parade was cancelled again on Saturday morning in light of the attacks and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Police said that the suspect, who was taken into custody, is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin.

People laid down flowers and pride flags at the site of a shooting that targeted a gay bar, leaving two people dead and 21 others injured. Martin Solhaug Standal/NTB/dpa

Pride flags can be seen tied to a mast after several shots were fired last night outside a nightclub. At least two people were killed and 21 injured in an incident the police are investigating whether it was related to terror. Terje Pedersen//dpa