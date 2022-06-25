Norway's crown prince and prime minister visit site terrorist attack

Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store (R) visit the site of a shooting in Oslo that targeted a gay bar, leaving two people dead and 21 others injured. Javad Parsa//dpa
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the site of a shooting in Oslo that targeted a gay bar, leaving two people dead and 21 others injured.
They placed a bouquet of flowers at the popular London Pub, which bills itself as Oslo's "gay headquarters since 1979," as a crowd of people looked on.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and several members of the Norwegian government were also on hand for the visit. The chimes of city hall, meanwhile, played "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Norway's PST intelligence service described the shooting as an Islamist terrorist attack. The suspect - a 42-year-old Norwegian with Iranian roots - is in police custody.