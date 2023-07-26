Should former President Donald Trump be indicted in the federal January 6 case, or in the Georgia case, part of the evidence may turn on the former president's infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding that he "find" extra votes to help him carry the state.

But there is one aspect of that call that is frequently overlooked, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman pointed out on MSNBC Tuesday. Trump didn't just ask Raffensperger to commit a crime — he also threatened Raffensperger with prosecution if he didn't help him.

"I think if you put those two pieces together, the find the votes, the fact that Brad Raffensperger says, but there is no fraud, we have checked, there is nothing there, and then you have the then sitting President of the United States, not very subtly saying, you know, it would be terrible if you found yourself at the other end of an indictment because of what you are doing," said Weissman, who served on special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the Russia investigation. "Now, Brad Raffensperger was not committing any crime at all. Even if you thought he was wrong, and it's not a crime to be wrong."



The bottom line, he said, is that Raffensperger "was threatened with criminal prosecution by the President of the United States."

"I think that goes a really long way with the jury," said Weissman. "That is not normal behavior, even if you thought you had won the election. That is not how you behave. And it goes a long way to understanding this was a way of extorting a state officer to not do his duty."

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong on the phone call with Raffensperger, and to this day continues to claim he was the rightful winner of Georgia, with no evidence whatsoever to support that.

Watch the video below or at the link here.