'Notoriously selfish' Aaron Rodgers slammed after bragging about Ayn Rand book on bookshelf: 'Explains everything'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, (Screen Grab)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turned 38 on December 2, discussed the reading material he has on hand during a recent interview with ESPN — and he mentioned the late Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.” Rodgers’ revelation is receiving a lot of discussion on Twitter, including negative comments from people who vehemently disagree with Rand’s economic views.

Rand was very much a believer in right-wing sink-or-swim economics, which have also been described as “bootstrap economics” and “I’ve got mine economics.” And some Twitter users pointed out that “self-made” entrepreneurs weren’t really self-made, as Rand claimed, but in fact, had some help from others along the way.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes tweeted:

Dave Zirin, who covers sports for The Nation, posted:

Here are some more comments from Twitter users: