NPR quits Twitter after being labeled ‘state-affiliated media’

The National Public Radio headquarters on North Capitol Street, Feb. 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. NPR has left Twitter after being labeled“ state-affiliated media.”. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS
NPR has become one of the first media organization’s to voluntarily leave Twitter after falsely being labeled “state-affiliated media” last week. The public radio outlet “paused” tweeting last week after the label was affixed to its accounts. “NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by implying that we are not editorially independent,” it said in a statement. “We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understandi...