Congressional Republicans shame Trump supporters to raise money for the 2022 midterms: report
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The campaign arm for congressional Republicans is shaming supporters of Donald Trump in an attempt to raise money for the 2022 midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising effort was reported by Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times.

"We hate to use the F-word," the text message began. "But you failed us."

"You were 1 of 10 Trump Patriots selected for 2X match," the text read.

In July, the NRCC said people who ignored their fundraising requests were abandoning Trump, Andrew Solender of Forbes reported.

"Ignore this text? Abandon Trump," the text read.

In June, ignoring NRCC's text was also frowned upon.

"Ignore this text=deny Trump!" the text read.

Abandonment was also the theme in April.

