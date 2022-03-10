Nuclear war? Russia's Lavrov says: I don't believe so

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would spiral into a nuclear war but cautioned the United States and Europe that Moscow never again wanted to be dependent on the West. Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the West slapped heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Asked by a Kremlin correspondent for Russia's Kommersant newspaper if he thought a nuclear war...