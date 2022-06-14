Nude woman steals CPD squad car, runs over officer’s leg, then crashes car, top cop says

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)
CHICAGO — A nude woman lying in the street stole a Chicago police squad car, ran over an officer with it and then crashed it Monday morning, Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. Police received a call of a woman in the street unclothed, Brown said. When police tried to see what was wrong and help the woman, she charged and assaulted an officer, got in the squad car and drove off. The officer was hospitalized for injuries to a leg and a cut to the head, the superintendent said. The woman crashed and was arrested, Brown said. According to surveillance video of the incident viewe...