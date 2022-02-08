Nun admits she 'sinned' after getting a year in jail for stealing $835,000 from school to fund gambling

An 80-year-old nun has admitted to sinning after being sentenced to a year in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for her gambling addiction.

CBS News reports that Mary Margaret Kreuper was contrite after receiving her sentence this week after she pled guilty last summer to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Kreuper confessed to stealing a total of $835,000 from the St. James Catholic School in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, where she served as the school's principal for more than two decades.

The retired nun said that she embezzled both donations and tuition to fund her gambling habit.

"I have sinned, I've broken the law and I have no excuses," Kreuper said. "My actions were in violation of my vows, my commandments, the law and, above all, the sacred trust that so many had placed in me. I was wrong and I'm profoundly sorry for the pain and suffering I've caused so many people."



