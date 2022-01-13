NY Mayor Eric Adams puts younger brother in charge of his security detail despite lingering ethics concerns
New York City Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference Dec. 15, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City. - David Dee Delgado/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is putting his younger brother in charge of his security detail, backing off a previous push to install him in a high-ranking NYPD post — but the switch up did not mollify government watchdogs concerned that the intrafamily hire flies in the face of city ethics law. Bernard Adams, who hasn’t served in law enforcement since retiring as a New York Police Department sergeant in 2006, was first supposed to get a deputy commissioner of governmental affairs job in the department, a powerful post that comes with a $240,000 salary and policy-making authority, ...