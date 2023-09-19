NY Republican refers to fellow GOP members as ‘clown show’ as Congress hurtles toward government shutdown
Mike Lawler, R- N.Y., at a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

A prominent New York Republican congressman Tuesday trashed fellow GOP lawmakers as clowns and “lunatics” as a new round of bitter infighting killed the latest effort to avert a government shutdown. Rep. Mike Lawler angrily lashed out at far right-wing colleagues in the fractious GOP caucus after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced to pull the plug on a stopgap funding measure. “This is stupidity. It’s a clown show,” said Lawler, who faces a tricky reelection fight in his Westchester County-based district next year. “You keep running lunatics. You’re going to be in this position.” McCarthy...