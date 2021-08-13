NY State Assembly to suspend impeachment probe once Gov. Cuomo steps down, speaker says
Andrew M. Cuomo on Aug. 2, 2021. - Don Pollard/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook when it comes to impeachment. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, announced Friday that the impeachment investigation into the scandal-scarred governor will be suspended once Cuomo steps down later this month. The decision came despite the fact that the Assembly’s almost-completed probe discovered “credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” Heastie said. Over the course of the five-month investigation, lawmakers uncovered evidence apparently backing up the recent attorney general'...