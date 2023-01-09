NYC 911 dispatcher handles call about man fatally shot in noise dispute, not realizing victim is her husband

Early Monday morning he once again applauded McCarthy for standing by him in a speech after after his slim victory early Saturday morning after a night filled with floor squabbles and GOP lawmakers swearing at each other and confusion over how to vote.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- with another racist attack on McConnell's wife --and then stated that case that the longtime Kentucky Republican and fellow GOP senators who vote along with him be primaried.

Trump wrote, "Great job Kevin! We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow. It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE. Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now “United Republican Congress” could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT"

He then added, "Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!"