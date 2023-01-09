NYC 911 dispatcher handles call about man fatally shot in noise dispute, not realizing victim is her husband

The side of a police patrol car in New York City. - Bernhard Richter/Dreamstime/TNS
NEW YORK — When a Bronx man was shot to death by his upstairs neighbor over a long-simmering noise dispute, it was the mortally wounded man’s wife, a 911 dispatcher, who relayed the information to her supervisor — without realizing who the victim was. “The girl who was dispatching, she said, ‘Can you give the supervisor this job?’ ” Junita Reed-St. Clair, who was finishing her shift just as her 39-year-old husband, Dillon St. Clair, was killed in a quarrel with their neighbor, explained to the Daily News. “So I gave the number of the job, not knowing that it was my husband. I spoke to [my husb...