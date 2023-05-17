NYC bike path attacker Sayfullo Saipov gets multiple life sentences for 2017 massacre

"Barbara, I'm old enough to remember when it was a bombshell when Don McGahn was found to have spent 30 hours with Robert Mueller sharing not only his notes but his own chief of staff, sharing everything, turning the West Wing inside out for Robert Mueller," said Wallace. "After that it was pretty sensational when Eric Herschmann became one of the most riveting witnesses in the congressional probe into January 6th, and there was a lot of coverage and speculation about whether Pat Cipollone would or would not testify before the 1/6 Select Committee."

"We know there have been so many dominos fall, it doesn't register as a huge deal when lawyers become witnesses against Donald Trump, but it is interesting to watch the movements," Wallace continued. "This today is someone who became a witness and is now quitting. What could be the reasons or explanations for that, Barb?"

"Well, there could be a number of reasons," said McQuade. "It could simply be, you know, people get worn down working for Donald Trump. That would certainly be understandable. But at least one reason might be that a conflict of interest has arisen."

"Someone can't represent a person if they are also a witness against that person," said McQuade. "So it could be quite possibly that he has been cooperating or testifying even if uncooperatively with the Justice Department in response to a subpoena about the movement of those documents. He himself ordered a search for those documents, so he certainly has information that the Justice Department would be interested in. So that would be one important reason that he might be stepping away from his representation of Donald Trump, because he is a witness against him."

