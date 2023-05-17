NYC bike path attacker Sayfullo Saipov gets multiple life sentences for 2017 massacre

The aftermath of Sayfullo Saipov's deadly truck attack on a lower Manhattan bike path on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. - Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Sayfullo Saipov was sentenced to centuries in prison Wednesday for his deadly 2017 terror attack in which he remorselessly murdered eight. One of his victims would have turned 29 later this week were it not for the brutal attack, Saipov heard in an emotional victim impact statement read in Manhattan federal court. Nicholas Cleves’ mother Monica Missio noted her son would have been “the same age the killer was when he intentionally murdered my son and seven others. “He took away Nicholas’s hopes and dreams,” Missio said, noting that Cleves was the only New Yorker killed in the attack...