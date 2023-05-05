NYC court releases footage of Trump’s hostile deposition with E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in civil rape case
Flanked by attorneys, former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom for an arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Footage of Donald Trump’s combative deposition with lawyers for E. Jean Carroll was publicly released Friday, showing the former president disparaging his rape accuser as a “nut job” and telling her lawyer he didn’t find her sexually attractive. “She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” Trump said in the October 2022 deposition with Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan. “(It’s) not politically correct to say it, and I know that, but I’ll say it anyway. She’s accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who ...