NYC judge refuses to sign off on new bail terms reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and the feds

The former officer in question, Demetrius Haley, admitted to "sending a photograph of Mr. Nichols to ... two fellow officers, a civilian employee of the department and a female acquaintance," along with one other unidentified person, according to the report.

This comes after the police department released a series of body camera and aerial videos showing the beating, in which Nichols, who had been pulled over for reckless driving, initially sounded calm and compliant, but as the beatings started, tried to run away, then screamed for his mother as officers attacked him so aggressively that they can be seen accidentally pepper-spraying themselves. EMTs who arrived on scene are also accused of failing to administer proper care, with two technicians being fired. Nichols died in the hospital three days later.

"While on the police force, Mr. Haley was reprimanded in 2021 for failing to file a report after grabbing someone by the arm while making an arrest, according to records released by the city this week," said the report. "Mr. Haley said at a disciplinary hearing that he had been mistaken about 'the amount of force necessary to require' such documentation, and a lieutenant spoke on his behalf, saying he worked hard and 'routinely makes good decisions.'"

The death of Nichols has sparked national debate over the utility of elite anti-crime units like the Memphis "SCORPION unit" responsible for the incident, since disbanded. These units are often created in response to local or national worries about increases in crime, but often have some of the most excessive force complaints and supervision problems.