NYC judge signals he’ll sign protective order against Trump, as former president’s lawyers ask to move Stormy Daniels hush money case to federal court
Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s lawyers in his criminal hush money case on Thursday said they would request to move his case to federal court — as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked a judge to bar him from publicly discussing evidence in the case. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan he planned to file the request later Thursday. By law, a defendant has 31 days from being arraigned on criminal charges to make such a request. If it is rejected, Merchan told the prosecution and Trump’s lawyers to plan for a trial date in February or March, instru...