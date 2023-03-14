NYC Mayor Adams’ inauguration committee accused of accepting ‘prohibited donations’
New York mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York Democratic Party 2022 state Nominating Convention, in New York on Feb. 17, 2022. - KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Adams’ inauguration committee is facing accusations that it accepted illicit contributions and violated other campaign finance rules before and after Adams took office last year, according to city records. A notice made public this week states that the city Campaign Finance Board will hold a meeting Wednesday to review allegations that Adams’ inauguration committee raked in “prohibited donations,” failed to ”properly wind down” its operations and didn’t respond to the board’s “requests for information and documentation.” The notice does not elaborate on the nature of the claim...