NYC mayor calls 911 after sister arrives in Manhattan, overhears strangers talking about gun
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 4, 2022. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams’ sister heard something about a shooting, so she said something — to her brother the mayor, who told her to call 911. The mayoral sibling did just that and then Adams himself followed up with a 911 call of his own, police and City Hall sources said Monday The New York Police Department responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th Street and Twelfth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen about 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said Adams’ sister got off a ferry and saw four men in hoodies, one of whom had what she described as a bulge in his hoodie that she believed to be a gun. One of the othe...