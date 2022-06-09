NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls on Democratic alliance with police, says far left and far right muddying gun debate
New York City's "gun violence czar" Andre T. Mitchell, on Thursday June 2, 2022. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Democrats and police departments need to do better at forging alliances when it comes to gun violence, New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday morning, a day after testifying before Congress about the impact of guns on the city. Adams, during an appearance on MSNBC, positioned himself squarely as a moderate in the gun debate, saying the vast majority of Americans — himself included — are caught in middle of a political crossfire between the far left and the far right. “You have the numerical minority on the far right, trying to put guns in the hands of everyone, and then you have a ...