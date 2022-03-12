Two women stabbed in rampage at NYC's Museum of Modern Art: report

The New York Police Department on Saturday said two women were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after being stabbed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

"Investigators believe the suspect, who is known to police and believed to be a former museum employee, fled the building shortly after the incident, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case told NBC New York," NBC New York reported Saturday. "The museum was full of visitors during Saturday's late winter snowstorm when the attack happened."

The museum was evacuated following the stabbings.

Fabien Levy, the press secretary for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, said it "appears to be an isolated, criminal incident."











