NYC preparing for protests of Tyre Nichols’ murder involving 5 Memphis police officers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams encouraged New Yorkers to protest peacefully Friday once the video of five Memphis police officers savagely beating a Black man to death is made public. “I think the Memphis police chief responded swiftly, and I believe New Yorkers have the right to peacefully voice their concern if the video is what we anticipate it will be,” said Adams, an ex-NYPD officer. “... This police department is the best at responding to any forms of protests.” A Friday night gathering — billed as “Justice for Tyre Nichols” — was already scheduled for 7 p.m. in Times Square. Adams said he ...