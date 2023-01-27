NYC preparing for protests of Tyre Nichols’ murder involving 5 Memphis police officers

"Let this day serve as a reminder that we must always honor the victims and survivors," said Santos, whose own grandparents were not among such victims despite his false past claims to the contrary.

Santos then acknowledged the grandmother of one of his own staffers whom he said was a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor who spent time in Auschwitz.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump Organization can't be sued because 'no entity as such exists': Trump lawyers

"Anti-Semitism is a plague in this nation," said Santos. "And it is up to us to ensure that this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again."

In addition to lying about his grandparents experiences fleeing Hitler, Santos also admitted that he lied about being Jewish all together, and clarified that he simply meant to say he was "Jew-ish."

Watch the video below or at this link.