Man threatened to bring 'firepower' to NYC Pride parade that would be worse than Pulse shooting: prosecutors

On Monday, Axios reported that a New York man has been arrested after sending letters full of hate speech and terroristic threats to LGBTQ groups, threatening in particular that the NYC Pride parade would be targeted.

"In one letter, Robert Fehring, 74, allegedly threatened that there would 'be radio-cont[r]olled devices placed at numerous strategic places' at the 2021 New York City Pride March with 'firepower' that would 'make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk,'" wrote Axios reporter Noah Garfinkel. "Fehring also allegedly threatened the organizer of a Pride event in June in East Meadow, New York, prosecutors said. Fehring has been sending threats to LGBTQ+ individuals and affiliated businesses since 2013, authorities alleged in the complaint."

According to the report, police executed a search of Fehring's apartment last month and "found two loaded shotguns, ammunition, stun guns, a machete and photographs from the East Meadow." BuzzFeed News reports he could face up to five years in prison for the threats.

Last year, the FBI warned of a spike in anti-LGBTQ hate crimes. One incident reported this year took place in Michigan, where an attack put a gay man in the hospital with a skull fracture and a brain bleed.