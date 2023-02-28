NYC records first significant snowfall of winter; hundreds of flights canceled

Central Park Conservancy worker Julio Lopez is seen cleaning a pathway in Central Park early Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Manhattan. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — New York City recorded its first significant snowfall of the winter, with 1.8 inches accumulating in Central Park by Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The city had only recorded 0.4 inches of snowfall this season before the storm that began Monday night. Hundreds of flights into and out of New York were canceled Tuesday, including 150 at LaGuardia Airport, according to the tracking website Flight Aware. More than two dozen flights were also delayed at LaGuardia, where 2.7 inches of snow accumulated. “Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions,” L...
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) called out House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) because he had no plans to investigate abuses at the Justice Department during the Trump administration.
At an Oversight hearing on Tuesday, Democrats argued that a rules package offered by Republicans was "cut and pasted" from the "right-wing echo chamber" and that it was full of "racist tropes."
"I've been concerned about the weaponization of the federal government program," Cohen said. "And I think it was pretty clear during the previous administration, [former Trump attorney] Michael Cohen went to jail for doing what Donald Trump asked him to do. Donald Trump was called Individual 1. He didn't go to jail. He didn't even go to jail when the administration changed, and Merrick Garland came in."
Cohen recalled that Trump's former attorney was forced to return to jail when he tried to write a book about the ordeal.
"It's come out; it was the Justice Department that did that," he continued. "Could we go, Mr. Chair, back into those issues and look at the weaponization that occurred during the Trump [administration], particularly that Michael Cohen incident?
However, Jordan said he only remembered the falsehoods Michael Cohen allegedly said during his testimony before Congress.
"But you do remember he went to jail?" Cohen asked.
"I remember that too," Jordan confirmed.
"And they put him back in when he was going to publish a book because they wanted him to not comment on it, and you do remember that when they put him back in jail, they put him in solitary confinement?" Cohen pressed.
"I don't recall the details," Jordan said.
"Should we not be able to study that because you don't know it?" the Tennessee Democrat wondered. "That's weaponization!"
Jordan, however, changed the subject and accused Democrats of "targeting parents."
"My Chairman, it's my time; I'm going to reclaim it," Cohen said.
"But you asked me a question," Jordan protested.
"That's not the answer," Cohen explained.
"You may not like — that's my answer!" Jordan exclaimed. "You may not like it, but I'm allowed to give the answer I want to give."
"I'm all for parents, but that's not the issue," Cohen snapped. "The issue is the weaponization of the Justice Department that happened under Trump like never before in our country's history."
House Republicans have vowed to investigate the so-called weaponization of the federal government by Democrats, corporations, and the "deep state."
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin believes she might hold a key piece of evidence in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News.
The election voting machine maker has sued Fox News for $1.5 billion for promoting lies about Donald Trump's election loss, and network chairman Rupert Murdoch conceded in a deposition that he knew some of those claims were false and that he should have done more to stop them.
"I'm actually a little curious if my name came up in any of this," said Griffin, who served in the Trump administration during the post-election period "For those that don't know, I used to be on Fox all the time, probably fielding dozens of requests a week. I was never under contract there, and I went on there the morning after Jan. 6, as I did other networks, to condemn it, to say the president should resign and the election wasn't stolen."
"I was booked, like, one more time for Donald Trump's, like, triumphant return at CPAC, and I was very critical of him and reiterated that the election wasn't stolen -- never got another call again," she added. "I'm grateful for it. I have a bigger platform now, and I'm going to keep telling the truth, but they care about the bottom line, and lying to their audience made them money, and they're going to keep doing it."
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she was "attacked" and "screamed at" in an unnamed restaurant Monday night, but few are rushing defend the far-right instigator whose brand is attacking and screaming at others.
"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son," Greene tweeted from her personal account. "They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control."
The Georgia GOP congresswoman claimed, "I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone."
She did not post any video, and did not name the restaurant or its location. Nor did she offer any details of what the people alleged "attacked" her said.
Many responded with receipts, including video of Greene before she won election to Congress stalking Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hoggon the streets of Washington, D.C., shouting at him she had a gun.
Others pointed to her recent attack on not only President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Address earlier this month, but on the solemn event that is televised around the world. Greene repeatedly yelled at the President, falsely calling him a "liar" and making other offensive remarks.
Still others reminded her how she has repeatedly attacked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Here's video of Greene stalking Hogg:
New York Times bestselling author and contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay reminded Greene, "Last week you were talking about a national divorce," and added: "Please shut up."
Greene indeed has been using her platform to call for a "national divorce," a concept she appears to not have thought out. While she insists it would not mean civil war, she has offered few details. At one point she suggested Dem oceans who move to "red" states should be banned from voting for five years so they don't vote their "values."
Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson offered Greene this response: "It’s the finding out phase."