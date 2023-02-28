NYC records first significant snowfall of winter; hundreds of flights canceled
Central Park Conservancy worker Julio Lopez is seen cleaning a pathway in Central Park early Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Manhattan. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — New York City recorded its first significant snowfall of the winter, with 1.8 inches accumulating in Central Park by Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The city had only recorded 0.4 inches of snowfall this season before the storm that began Monday night. Hundreds of flights into and out of New York were canceled Tuesday, including 150 at LaGuardia Airport, according to the tracking website Flight Aware. More than two dozen flights were also delayed at LaGuardia, where 2.7 inches of snow accumulated. “Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions,” L...