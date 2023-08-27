NYC road rage victim had ‘perfect’ day with co-workers, family before deadly encounter

NYPD patrol car (AFP)
Before an encounter with a rage-filled, gun-toting motorist in the Bronx cut his life short, Fausto Rodriguez spent a joyous day with his beloved co-workers and family. He spent his day working at the auto body shop he devoted his professional life to, then had dinner with his mother and his girlfriend. And at about 8 p.m., he posted a video of the NYPD and horses on WhatsApp Stories, with a post that read, “Thank you for another day. Today was a great day. Today was perfect.” Three hours after posting the uplifting message, he was dead. The 40-year-old road rage victim, who his boss described...