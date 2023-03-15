Boy suspected of racist mob beating of autistic Black teen on NYC subway is arrested

A 14-year-old boy suspected of taking part in a vicious mob beating of a 15-year-old autistic boy in a Manhattan subway station that was caught on video has been arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

The incident began when the teen, who is Black, was accosted by a teenage girl who dragged him out of a subway car. When the teen tried to escape, the girl and at least two other male teens chased him down and continued to verbally harass him, with one repeatedly chanting the N-word at him.

The victim tried to escape onto another subway car but was dragged off again by the girl, the video shows. One of his male pursuers threw a punch at the teen, leading to multiple teenagers setting on the boy and beating him.

The teen suffered bruises to his face and body and his glasses were broken, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody late Tuesday and was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and menacing. Police say they have identified all three teens who took part in the attack. All of the assailants appear to be Hispanic, police say.

Watch the video at this link.