NYC to put up ‘gun free zone’ signs throughout Times Square after Supreme Court ruling

New York City Council/TNS/TNS
NEW YORK — The cops are copying signs declaring Times Square’s gun-free status after local lawmakers banned firearms in the Crossroads of the World. Robert Barrows, the NYPD’s executive director of legal operations, held up one of the signs — which reads “GUN FREE ZONE” — at a City Council hearing on Tuesday focused on securing sensitive spaces after the Supreme Court gutted the state’s concealed carry handgun law. After the June ruling from the nation’s highest court, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed laws prohibiting the carrying of concealed weapons in various high-risk se...