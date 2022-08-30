NYC to put up ‘gun free zone’ signs throughout Times Square after Supreme Court ruling

One source told CNN, "she cared, but not like he cared."

Another source told CNN, "it annoyed her."

CNN noted that Melania Trump has not issued a statement on the search warrant, noting, "instead, her public statements – through her Twitter account – have focused on her most apparent passion since leaving Washington: NFTs."

"The warrant was explicit about the rooms and areas the agents could search, and it included any space the former president frequents, says a person familiar with the details of warrant’s execution. The Trumps have separate bedrooms in their 3,500 square feet at Mar-a-Lago, three people familiar with the layout tell CNN, but Melania Trump’s bedroom and closets are just down a short hall from the former President’s sleeping quarters and home office," CNN reported. "Though put out and annoyed that strangers went through her curated and expensive collection of clothes and shoes and bags, say those who know her, she was – and remains –characteristically quiet."



