NYC’s upstate migrant transfers in jeopardy as judge blocks hotel from housing asylum seekers
Recently arrived migrants in the processing area at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

New York City’s plan to send migrants upstate has hit a snag in light of a local judge blocking a Rockland County hotel from housing any asylum seekers for the time being. Mayor Adams’ administration initially intended to on Wednesday transport about 30 migrants to live at the Armoni Inn and Suites in Rockland’s Orangetown — part of an effort to relocate some 300 asylum seekers to upstate counties amid the city’s deepening crisis. But State Supreme Court Judge Christie D’Alessio issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday night barring the Orangetown hotel from housing any migrants. The restr...