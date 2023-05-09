‘Lock her up’: One of NYPD’s top cops heard in shocking video ordering journalist’s arrest at protest over fatal chokehold

One of the New York Police Department’s highest-ranking members was captured on video ordering the arrest of a working journalist on Monday during a protest of the chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely last week, The Associated Press reports.
Chief of Patrol John Chell is shown in the video repeatedly shouting “lock her up” as he holds photojournalist Stephanie Keith’s arm amid a protest outside a subway station at East Houston and Lafyette streets.
Keith on Tuesday said she was charged with disorderly conduct, the report said.
Chell late Monday defended the journalist’s arrest, telling The AP “the reporter interfered in at least two arrests in the middle of the street” and later interfered a third time.
Videos reviewed by The AP don’t back Chell's claim. The videos show Keith walking into the street trying to take photos of the protest, not interfering with arrests, according to the report.
Keith is a freelance photographer who contributes to Getty Images and The New York Times, among other outlets.
The New York Press Photographers Association issued a statement describing Keith as “an intrepid photojournalist.”
“We support our colleague and believe that a review of the evidence and circumstances will compel the Manhattan D.A. to drop any charges against her,” the statement said.
Keith was among 11 people arrested at the protest attended by around 150 demonstrators, police said.
Police said a Molotov cocktail was found on the ground amid the protest.
The protest was over the Neely’s May 1 death.
Neely was described as a Michael Jackson impersonator with a history of mental health problems. He was placed in a chokehold by U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny.
No charges have been filed in connection with Neely’s death. The case is under investigation.
\u201cVideo here of the lead-up to Stephanie\u2019s arrest.\n\nIt looks like NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, one of the highest ranking members of the department, ordered her arrest. \u201cLock her up,\u201d Chell can be heard telling officers after she stepped into the sidewalk to try to get a photo.\u201d— Chris Sommerfeldt (@Chris Sommerfeldt) 1683632180