NYPD sees significant crime drops as summer draws to a close
New York Daily News/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Violent crime in the city dropped this past summer at a time when cops usually brace for a jump in mayhem, police said Wednesday. Cops saw a 28% drop in shootings and a 19% drop in murders in July and August when compared with the same two months last year, according to NYPD statistics. The not-so-cruel summer comes as crime continues to drop in the city, NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban said Wednesday. “New York City is the safest big city in the nation,” Caban said “We will continue to drive overall crime even lower. This is happening at a time when historically crime often s...