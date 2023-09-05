NYPD to reform protest policies, use of force tactics in landmark settlement with George Floyd protestors, Legal Aid, NYCLU
NYPD officers arrest protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge roadway on July 15, 2020, in New York. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

The NYPD will reform how it polices protests in New York City — including by stopping kettling and other use of force tactics — in a landmark settlement filed in Manhattan Tuesday resolving several protest cases brought after the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations. “Thislandmark settlement holds the NYPD, the nation’s largest and most influential police force, to its oath to protect New Yorkers’ right to protest,” Molly Biklen, Deputy Legal Director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said. “The NYPD’s violent response to protestors during the 2020 demonstrations for Black lives made clear to...