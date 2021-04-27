Lack of trust in cop unions on full display in New York City
Screengrab.

The credibility crisis facing law enforcement in America was illustrated after a social media post by the cop union representing detectives in the New York Police Department.

On Monday, the Detectives' Endowment Association posted a video to social media they said shows "emboldened criminals" who "have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city."

However, many doubted the veracity of the video, showing how little trust there is between cops and the citizens they are paid to police.

Here's some of what people were saying about the social media post, which was posted by one of the unions who pushed the since-debunked conspiracy theory about police being poisoned at Shake Shack: