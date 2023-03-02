O.J. Simpson weighs in on Murdaugh trial: 'He's probably guilty but he'll get acquitted'

As the jury in the Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial deliberates, O.J. Simpson is giving his thoughts on the case.

In a video posted to Twitter, Simpson, 75, said, "It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if this guy beats this case."

“I realized watching him testify, what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good old boy, that he was one of them— and I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that,” Simpson said.

“From what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it? Yes. But ‘more likely’ equals reasonable doubt,” Simpson said.

“I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake because the guy is an admitted liar,” Simpson said. “It’s hard for me to think he could be on the stand for five, six, seven, eight days without lying.”

“But lying and stealing money is a little different than murder,” said Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008.

Simpson was acquitted for the 1994 slaying of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

As the New York Post points out, Simpson said people have been asking for his opinion case of Murdaugh, who's accused of killing his wife and son in a plot to distract from his financial crimes.